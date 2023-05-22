LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ)’s stock price has decreased by -5.26 compared to its previous closing price of 11.60. However, the company has seen a 6.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) by analysts is $11.94, which is $0.7 above the current market price. The public float for LZ is 142.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.58% of that float. On May 22, 2023, the average trading volume of LZ was 1.00M shares.

LZ’s Market Performance

The stock of LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) has seen a 6.18% increase in the past week, with a 10.67% rise in the past month, and a 29.91% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.74% for LZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.85% for LZ’s stock, with a 20.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LZ Trading at 19.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares surge +8.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZ rose by +6.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.53. In addition, LegalZoom.com Inc. saw 41.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LZ starting from Wernikoff Daniel A, who sale 39,558 shares at the price of $8.62 back on Mar 06. After this action, Wernikoff Daniel A now owns 364,623 shares of LegalZoom.com Inc., valued at $340,871 using the latest closing price.

Watson Noel Bertram, the Chief Financial Officer of LegalZoom.com Inc., sale 38,893 shares at $8.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Watson Noel Bertram is holding 516,973 shares at $327,362 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.39 for the present operating margin

+63.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for LegalZoom.com Inc. stands at -7.86. The total capital return value is set at -22.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.93. Equity return is now at value -13.40, with -4.90 for asset returns.

Based on LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ), the company’s capital structure generated 7.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.38. Total debt to assets is 2.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.