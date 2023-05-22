KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Stock Observes -44.25% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) has seen a -7.79% decrease in the past week, with a 5.83% gain in the past month, and a -38.79% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.59% for KULR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.39% for KULR’s stock, with a -44.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for KULR is also noteworthy at 0.38.

The public float for KULR is 72.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.54% of that float. The average trading volume of KULR on May 22, 2023 was 418.61K shares.

KULR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) has jumped by 22.73 compared to previous close of 0.58. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KULR Trading at -9.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KULR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.25%, as shares surge +1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KULR fell by -7.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6806. In addition, KULR Technology Group Inc. saw -40.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KULR starting from Knowles Timothy Ray, who sale 18,398 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Sep 02. After this action, Knowles Timothy Ray now owns 770,360 shares of KULR Technology Group Inc., valued at $25,757 using the latest closing price.

Knowles Timothy Ray, the Chief Technical Officer of KULR Technology Group Inc., sale 39,384 shares at $1.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Knowles Timothy Ray is holding 788,758 shares at $55,531 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KULR

Equity return is now at value -178.60, with -91.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.