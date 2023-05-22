Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) has jumped by 9.85 compared to previous close of 87.45. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/29/21 that First Gene Therapy for Skin, From Krystal, Heals Wounded Kids

Is It Worth Investing in Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KRYS is 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KRYS is $114.88, which is $18.82 above the current price. The public float for KRYS is 20.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KRYS on May 22, 2023 was 225.80K shares.

KRYS’s Market Performance

KRYS’s stock has seen a 8.96% increase for the week, with a 10.07% rise in the past month and a 22.76% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.06% for Krystal Biotech Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.78% for KRYS’s stock, with a 24.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KRYS Trading at 16.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.29% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares surge +10.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRYS rose by +8.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.17. In addition, Krystal Biotech Inc. saw 21.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRYS starting from JANNEY DANIEL, who sale 17,100 shares at the price of $90.74 back on May 09. After this action, JANNEY DANIEL now owns 207,362 shares of Krystal Biotech Inc., valued at $1,551,579 using the latest closing price.

JANNEY DANIEL, the Director of Krystal Biotech Inc., sale 7,900 shares at $90.32 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that JANNEY DANIEL is holding 224,462 shares at $713,493 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRYS

The total capital return value is set at -21.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.77. Equity return is now at value -25.60, with -23.90 for asset returns.

Based on Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.68. Total debt to assets is 1.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.39.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.