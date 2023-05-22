Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC): A Technical Analysis

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 166.13x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is $6.08, which is $0.8 above the current market price. The public float for KGC is 1.21B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KGC on May 22, 2023 was 14.93M shares.

KGC) stock’s latest price update

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC)’s stock price has soared by 0.78 in relation to previous closing price of 5.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KGC’s Market Performance

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has experienced a -2.83% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.38% rise in the past month, and a 33.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for KGC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.14% for KGC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.51% for the last 200 days.

KGC Trading at 6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +3.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KGC fell by -2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.22. In addition, Kinross Gold Corporation saw 25.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.08 for the present operating margin

+19.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinross Gold Corporation stands at +0.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.38. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC), the company’s capital structure generated 45.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.20. Total debt to assets is 25.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.48.

The receivables turnover for the company is 35.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.