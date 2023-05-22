Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, KC stock has gone down by -11.82%, with a monthly decline of -40.54% and a quarterly surge of 0.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.09% for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.70% for KC’s stock, with a 8.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is $50.13, which is $2.78 above the current market price. The public float for KC is 107.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KC on May 22, 2023 was 2.64M shares.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC)’s stock price has decreased by -7.37 compared to its previous closing price of 4.75. However, the company has seen a -11.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KC Trading at -28.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares sank -34.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KC fell by -11.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.30. In addition, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited saw 14.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.52 for the present operating margin

+3.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stands at -32.50. Equity return is now at value -27.80, with -14.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.