Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JNJ is 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for JNJ is $179.69, which is $20.54 above the current price. The public float for JNJ is 2.60B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JNJ on May 22, 2023 was 7.47M shares.

JNJ stock's latest price update

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)’s stock price has plunge by 0.27relation to previous closing price of 158.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.16% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/12/23 that Eli Lilly’s Market Cap Could Surpass J&J’s for First Time Since 1997

JNJ’s Market Performance

JNJ’s stock has fallen by -1.16% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.85% and a quarterly drop of -0.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.17% for Johnson & Johnson The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.92% for JNJ stock, with a simple moving average of -4.36% for the last 200 days.

JNJ Trading at -0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares sank -2.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNJ fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $161.83. In addition, Johnson & Johnson saw -10.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNJ starting from Swanson James D., who sale 1,062 shares at the price of $154.66 back on Mar 06. After this action, Swanson James D. now owns 9,215 shares of Johnson & Johnson, valued at $164,199 using the latest closing price.

Wolk Joseph J, the Exec VP, CFO of Johnson & Johnson, sale 14,781 shares at $179.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Wolk Joseph J is holding 35,812 shares at $2,654,661 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNJ

Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.