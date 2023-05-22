Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IE is 65.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.67% of that float. On May 22, 2023, the average trading volume of IE was 483.83K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

IE) stock’s latest price update

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE)’s stock price has plunge by -8.30relation to previous closing price of 13.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.81% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IE’s Market Performance

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) has seen a -4.81% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.97% gain in the past month and a -18.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.37% for IE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.86% for IE’s stock, with a 9.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IE Trading at 4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.26%, as shares surge +9.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IE fell by -4.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.31. In addition, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. saw 2.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IE starting from Gibson Mark Andrew Stuart, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $10.81 back on Mar 24. After this action, Gibson Mark Andrew Stuart now owns 334,761 shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc., valued at $54,058 using the latest closing price.

Gibson Mark Andrew Stuart, the Chief Operating Officer of Ivanhoe Electric Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $11.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Gibson Mark Andrew Stuart is holding 339,761 shares at $57,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IE

Equity return is now at value -75.00, with -60.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.