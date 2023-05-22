Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (IRWD) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, IRWD stock has gone down by -3.67%, with a monthly decline of -5.64% and a quarterly plunge of -12.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.61% for IRWD’s stock, with a -8.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) Right Now?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.42x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) by analysts is $12.75, which is $2.61 above the current market price. The public float for IRWD is 150.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.35% of that float. On May 22, 2023, the average trading volume of IRWD was 2.33M shares.

IRWD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) has dropped by -3.11 compared to previous close of 10.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported 2 hours ago that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Buy VectivBio in $1 Billion Deal. The Sector Is Hot for M&A.

IRWD Trading at -4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -3.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRWD fell by -3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.40. In addition, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -18.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRWD starting from MCCOURT Thomas A, who sale 21,148 shares at the price of $10.62 back on May 08. After this action, MCCOURT Thomas A now owns 820,916 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $224,592 using the latest closing price.

MCCOURT Thomas A, the Chief Executive Officer of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 46,129 shares at $10.67 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that MCCOURT Thomas A is holding 842,064 shares at $492,196 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.97 for the present operating margin

+99.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +42.64. The total capital return value is set at 23.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.27. Equity return is now at value 29.30, with 17.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD), the company’s capital structure generated 63.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.93. Total debt to assets is 37.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.