iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Stock Experiences -27.06% Monthly Change

In the past week, IQ stock has gone down by -12.37%, with a monthly decline of -27.06% and a quarterly plunge of -28.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.84% for iQIYI Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.42% for IQ’s stock, with a 3.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IQ is also noteworthy at 0.49.

The public float for IQ is 521.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.87% of that float. The average trading volume of IQ on May 22, 2023 was 12.33M shares.

IQ stock's latest price update

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.34 in comparison to its previous close of 5.24, however, the company has experienced a -12.37% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IQ Trading at -23.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.35%, as shares sank -24.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQ fell by -12.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.78. In addition, iQIYI Inc. saw -6.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.