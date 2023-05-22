Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IONS is 0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IONS is $48.96, which is $8.92 above the current price. The public float for IONS is 141.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IONS on May 22, 2023 was 946.86K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

IONS) stock’s latest price update

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.99 in comparison to its previous close of 36.63, however, the company has experienced a 10.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IONS’s Market Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) has seen a 10.36% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.47% gain in the past month and a 1.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for IONS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.47% for IONS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.43% for the last 200 days.

IONS Trading at 9.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares surge +6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONS rose by +10.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.91. In addition, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 3.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONS starting from Baroldi Joseph, who sale 3,880 shares at the price of $36.50 back on Apr 18. After this action, Baroldi Joseph now owns 10,571 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $141,631 using the latest closing price.

Cadoret-Manier Onaiza, the EVP, Chf GL Pdt Str & Oper Ofc of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 2,582 shares at $36.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Cadoret-Manier Onaiza is holding 24,312 shares at $94,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.84 for the present operating margin

+93.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -45.92. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.64. Equity return is now at value -57.70, with -12.80 for asset returns.

Based on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS), the company’s capital structure generated 239.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.50. Total debt to assets is 54.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 237.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.