Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.48 compared to its previous closing price of 108.55. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/09/23 that FTC Seeks to Block Intercontinental Exchange’s $11.7 Billion Black Knight Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is 41.97x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ICE is 0.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) is $130.50, which is $21.28 above the current market price. The public float for ICE is 550.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.83% of that float. On May 22, 2023, ICE’s average trading volume was 2.78M shares.

ICE’s Market Performance

ICE stock saw an increase of -0.52% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.25% and a quarterly increase of 0.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.61% for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.31% for ICE’s stock, with a 5.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ICE Trading at 3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares sank -0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICE fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.68. In addition, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. saw 5.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICE starting from Tirinnanzi Martha A, who sale 150 shares at the price of $107.70 back on May 17. After this action, Tirinnanzi Martha A now owns 1,834 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., valued at $16,155 using the latest closing price.

Foley Douglas, the SVP, HR & Administration of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., sale 1,600 shares at $104.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Foley Douglas is holding 21,481 shares at $167,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.10 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stands at +15.76. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.78. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), the company’s capital structure generated 81.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.82. Total debt to assets is 9.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.