Intel Corporation (INTC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INTC is 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 26 rating it as “hold,” and 6 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for INTC is 4.12B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INTC on May 22, 2023 was 44.52M shares.

INTC) stock’s latest price update

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)’s stock price has increased by 0.84 compared to its previous closing price of 29.68. However, the company has seen a 3.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/28/23 that Intel Faces a Long Climb Back from the Bottom

INTC’s Market Performance

Intel Corporation (INTC) has experienced a 3.39% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.01% drop in the past month, and a 8.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.95% for INTC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.10% for INTC’s stock, with a 2.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INTC Trading at -1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTC rose by +3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.88. In addition, Intel Corporation saw 13.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTC starting from GELSINGER PATRICK P, who purchase 8,200 shares at the price of $30.41 back on May 01. After this action, GELSINGER PATRICK P now owns 138,265 shares of Intel Corporation, valued at $249,324 using the latest closing price.

GELSINGER PATRICK P, the CEO of Intel Corporation, purchase 9,700 shares at $25.68 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that GELSINGER PATRICK P is holding 18,700 shares at $249,081 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.70 for the present operating margin

+42.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intel Corporation stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97.

Based on Intel Corporation (INTC), the company’s capital structure generated 41.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.51. Total debt to assets is 23.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intel Corporation (INTC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.