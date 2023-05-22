Immutep Limited (IMMP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP)’s stock price has decreased by -8.16 compared to its previous closing price of 2.45. However, the company has seen a 46.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Immutep Limited (IMMP) by analysts is $9.81, which is $6.9 above the current market price. The public float for IMMP is 87.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. On May 22, 2023, the average trading volume of IMMP was 1.46M shares.

IMMP’s Market Performance

The stock of Immutep Limited (IMMP) has seen a 46.10% increase in the past week, with a 38.04% rise in the past month, and a 24.31% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.70% for IMMP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.70% for IMMP’s stock, with a 19.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IMMP Trading at 31.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.82%, as shares surge +34.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMP rose by +42.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.78. In addition, Immutep Limited saw 28.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22528.35 for the present operating margin

-1111.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Immutep Limited stands at -18906.51. The total capital return value is set at -44.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.56.

Based on Immutep Limited (IMMP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.81. Total debt to assets is 1.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,398.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Immutep Limited (IMMP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.