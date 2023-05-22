Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for IMUX is at 1.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IMUX is $13.25, which is $17.14 above the current market price. The public float for IMUX is 31.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.74% of that float. The average trading volume for IMUX on May 22, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

The stock of Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) has increased by 5.08 when compared to last closing price of 1.77.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IMUX’s Market Performance

IMUX’s stock has risen by 6.90% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.47% and a quarterly drop of -7.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.10% for Immunic Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.54% for IMUX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -29.12% for the last 200 days.

IMUX Trading at 15.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.88%, as shares surge +19.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMUX rose by +6.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7130. In addition, Immunic Inc. saw 32.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMUX starting from Whaley Glenn, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.75 back on May 15. After this action, Whaley Glenn now owns 25,510 shares of Immunic Inc., valued at $8,750 using the latest closing price.

Neermann Joerg, the Director of Immunic Inc., purchase 47,000 shares at $1.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Neermann Joerg is holding 100,000 shares at $59,032 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMUX

The total capital return value is set at -71.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.36. Equity return is now at value -113.10, with -100.60 for asset returns.

Based on Immunic Inc. (IMUX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.36. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Immunic Inc. (IMUX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.