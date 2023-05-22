Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IMMX is $11.00, which is $9.25 above the current price. The public float for IMMX is 5.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMMX on May 22, 2023 was 218.55K shares.

IMMX) stock’s latest price update

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX)’s stock price has soared by 6.71 in relation to previous closing price of 1.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IMMX’s Market Performance

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) has experienced a -15.05% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.42% drop in the past month, and a -15.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.37% for IMMX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.81% for IMMX’s stock, with a -5.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IMMX Trading at -12.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.48%, as shares sank -2.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMX fell by -15.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2355. In addition, Immix Biopharma Inc. saw -23.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMMX starting from Rachman Ilya M, who purchase 5,200 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Nov 14. After this action, Rachman Ilya M now owns 907,700 shares of Immix Biopharma Inc., valued at $5,225 using the latest closing price.

Morris Gabriel S, the CFO of Immix Biopharma Inc., purchase 5,200 shares at $0.94 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Morris Gabriel S is holding 81,316 shares at $4,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMX

Equity return is now at value -62.70, with -58.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.