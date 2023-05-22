Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IDEX is 533.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IDEX on May 22, 2023 was 66.56M shares.

IDEX) stock’s latest price update

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.65 in relation to its previous close of 0.05. However, the company has experienced a 13.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IDEX’s Market Performance

IDEX’s stock has risen by 13.58% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.13% and a quarterly drop of -70.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 26.76% for Ideanomics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.78% for IDEX stock, with a simple moving average of -81.37% for the last 200 days.

IDEX Trading at -39.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.74%, as shares surge +8.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDEX rose by +13.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0417. In addition, Ideanomics Inc. saw -71.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDEX starting from Poor Alfred, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $0.25 back on Oct 21. After this action, Poor Alfred now owns 1,889,125 shares of Ideanomics Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDEX

Equity return is now at value -101.30, with -67.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.