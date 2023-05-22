Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA)’s stock price has gone rise by 44.36 in comparison to its previous close of 8.87, however, the company has experienced a 91.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HEPA is 1.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) is $40.67, which is $35.19 above the current market price. The public float for HEPA is 3.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. On May 22, 2023, HEPA’s average trading volume was 18.32K shares.

HEPA’s Market Performance

HEPA stock saw a decrease of 91.19% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.00% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.95% for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.87% for HEPA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.03% for the last 200 days.

HEPA Trading at -3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.91%, as shares sank -8.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEPA rose by +90.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.19. In addition, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 113.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HEPA

Equity return is now at value -99.90, with -78.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.