Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.60x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.52.

The average price predicted for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) by analysts is $9.50, which is $8.05 above the current market price. The public float for GTEC is 6.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. On May 22, 2023, the average trading volume of GTEC was 156.07K shares.

GTEC) stock’s latest price update

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.85 compared to its previous closing price of 1.32. However, the company has seen a gain of 21.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/16/21 that Roblox, Oracle, Greenland Tech, Kindred Biosciences: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

GTEC’s Market Performance

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) has experienced a 21.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.64% drop in the past month, and a -34.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.06% for GTEC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.03% for GTEC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -37.93% for the last 200 days.

GTEC Trading at -5.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.98%, as shares sank -4.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTEC rose by +21.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3387. In addition, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation saw -33.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.