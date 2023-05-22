Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GHL is 1.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) is $11.08, which is -$3.65 below the current market price. The public float for GHL is 11.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. On May 22, 2023, GHL’s average trading volume was 81.18K shares.

GHL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Greenhill & Co. Inc. (NYSE: GHL) has increased by 117.21 when compared to last closing price of 6.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a 114.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GHL’s Market Performance

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) has experienced a 114.68% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 90.02% rise in the past month, and a 29.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.58% for GHL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 114.30% for GHL stock, with a simple moving average of 63.12% for the last 200 days.

GHL Trading at 88.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.93% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares surge +93.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GHL rose by +115.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.23. In addition, Greenhill & Co. Inc. saw 43.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GHL starting from RODRIGUEZ HAROLD J JR, who purchase 470 shares at the price of $10.19 back on Dec 21. After this action, RODRIGUEZ HAROLD J JR now owns 210,382 shares of Greenhill & Co. Inc., valued at $4,786 using the latest closing price.

BOK SCOTT L, the Chairman & CEO of Greenhill & Co. Inc., purchase 23,000 shares at $10.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that BOK SCOTT L is holding 1,678,388 shares at $233,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GHL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.96 for the present operating margin

+94.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenhill & Co. Inc. stands at +1.27. The total capital return value is set at 4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.73. Equity return is now at value -13.10, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL), the company’s capital structure generated 465.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.33. Total debt to assets is 68.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 450.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.