Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) has surged by 0.36 when compared to previous closing price of 2.74, but the company has seen a -13.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/19/22 that Grab Stock Soars as It Sees Strong Sales on Expected Online Demand Recovery

Is It Worth Investing in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for GRAB is $4.24, which is $1.55 above than the current price. The public float for GRAB is 2.68B, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.08% of that float. The average trading volume of GRAB on May 22, 2023 was 14.99M shares.

GRAB’s Market Performance

The stock of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has seen a -13.09% decrease in the past week, with a -8.47% drop in the past month, and a -20.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.47% for GRAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.68% for GRAB’s stock, with a -11.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GRAB Trading at -7.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.97%, as shares sank -5.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRAB fell by -13.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.01. In addition, Grab Holdings Limited saw -14.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-91.77 for the present operating margin

+5.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grab Holdings Limited stands at -117.45. The total capital return value is set at -14.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.11. Equity return is now at value -22.20, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Based on Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB), the company’s capital structure generated 20.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.13. Total debt to assets is 14.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.