Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) by analysts is $4.33, which is $1.55 above the current market price. The public float for GOL is 167.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. On May 22, 2023, the average trading volume of GOL was 1.42M shares.

GOL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) has increased by 6.66 when compared to last closing price of 3.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GOL’s Market Performance

GOL’s stock has risen by 4.95% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 30.36% and a quarterly rise of 42.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.31% for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.72% for GOL’s stock, with a 4.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GOL Trading at 22.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares surge +25.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOL rose by +4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.85. In addition, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. saw 23.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.20 for the present operating margin

+19.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stands at -10.27. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with -21.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.