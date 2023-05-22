Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB)’s stock price has plunge by -1.24relation to previous closing price of 4.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.42% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) Right Now?

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GGB is at 1.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for GGB is 1.10B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.65% of that float. The average trading volume for GGB on May 22, 2023 was 7.72M shares.

GGB’s Market Performance

The stock of Gerdau S.A. (GGB) has seen a -0.42% decrease in the past week, with a -3.95% drop in the past month, and a -7.52% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.60% for GGB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.08% for GGB stock, with a simple moving average of -2.76% for the last 200 days.

GGB Trading at 0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -3.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGB fell by -2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.86. In addition, Gerdau S.A. saw -7.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.10 for the present operating margin

+22.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gerdau S.A. stands at +13.86. The total capital return value is set at 28.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.42. Equity return is now at value 24.50, with 15.30 for asset returns.

Based on Gerdau S.A. (GGB), the company’s capital structure generated 29.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.82. Total debt to assets is 18.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.62 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gerdau S.A. (GGB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.