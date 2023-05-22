General Electric Company (GE) Stock Faces 2.20% Weekly Volatility

The stock of General Electric Company (GE) has gone up by 5.53% for the week, with a 4.51% rise in the past month and a 25.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.20% for GE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.96% for GE’s stock, with a 41.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is above average at 15.24x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for General Electric Company (GE) is $108.41, which is $2.14 above the current market price. The public float for GE is 1.08B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GE on May 22, 2023 was 7.09M shares.

GE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) has surged by 0.24 when compared to previous closing price of 104.01, but the company has seen a 5.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/19/23 that GE CFO Leaving Because Soon There Will Be No GE

GE Trading at 8.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +4.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GE rose by +5.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.52. In addition, General Electric Company saw 59.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GE starting from Strazik Scott, who sale 173,873 shares at the price of $99.56 back on May 10. After this action, Strazik Scott now owns 56,049 shares of General Electric Company, valued at $17,310,796 using the latest closing price.

Timko Thomas S, the Vice President of General Electric Company, sale 7,254 shares at $100.82 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Timko Thomas S is holding 20,953 shares at $731,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.23 for the present operating margin

+27.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Electric Company stands at +1.13. The total capital return value is set at 5.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.23. Equity return is now at value 25.50, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on General Electric Company (GE), the company’s capital structure generated 95.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.86. Total debt to assets is 18.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, General Electric Company (GE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.