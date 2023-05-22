Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for GMDA is also noteworthy at 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GMDA is $6.80, which is $4.81 above than the current price. The public float for GMDA is 58.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.99% of that float. The average trading volume of GMDA on May 22, 2023 was 5.09M shares.

GMDA) stock’s latest price update

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.07 in relation to its previous close of 2.05. However, the company has experienced a -2.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GMDA’s Market Performance

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) has seen a -2.60% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 24.19% gain in the past month and a 37.03% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.57% for GMDA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.99% for GMDA’s stock, with a 15.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GMDA Trading at 41.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares surge +21.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMDA fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.79. In addition, Gamida Cell Ltd. saw 54.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMDA starting from Blum Robert I, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.55 back on Sep 30. After this action, Blum Robert I now owns 52,000 shares of Gamida Cell Ltd., valued at $77,500 using the latest closing price.

Jenkins Abigail L., the President and CEO of Gamida Cell Ltd., purchase 16,129 shares at $1.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that Jenkins Abigail L. is holding 266,129 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMDA

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.