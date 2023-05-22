Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) has decreased by -27.24 when compared to last closing price of 41.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a -22.99% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/19/23 that Foot Locker Takes a Double-Digit Tumble

Is It Worth Investing in Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) Right Now?

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FL is at 1.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FL is $37.47, which is $8.29 above the current market price. The public float for FL is 91.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.46% of that float. The average trading volume for FL on May 22, 2023 was 3.24M shares.

FL’s Market Performance

FL’s stock has seen a -22.99% decrease for the week, with a -27.64% drop in the past month and a -31.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.51% for Foot Locker Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.55% for FL stock, with a simple moving average of -20.06% for the last 200 days.

FL Trading at -25.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares sank -26.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FL fell by -22.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.03. In addition, Foot Locker Inc. saw -20.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FL starting from Cipriano Giovanna, who sale 25,554 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Feb 01. After this action, Cipriano Giovanna now owns 28,791 shares of Foot Locker Inc., valued at $1,149,930 using the latest closing price.

Maurer John A, the VP, Treasurer of Foot Locker Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $45.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Maurer John A is holding 21,221 shares at $90,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.91 for the present operating margin

+29.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Foot Locker Inc. stands at +3.94. Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 5.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Foot Locker Inc. (FL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.