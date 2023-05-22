Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO)’s stock price has dropped by -9.88 in relation to previous closing price of 28.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) Right Now?

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FLO is 0.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FLO is $28.50, which is $2.51 above the current price. The public float for FLO is 20.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 36.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLO on May 22, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

FLO’s Market Performance

FLO’s stock has seen a -9.32% decrease for the week, with a -3.95% drop in the past month and a -8.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for Flowers Foods Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.56% for FLO’s stock, with a -5.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FLO Trading at -5.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares sank -4.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLO fell by -9.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.06. In addition, Flowers Foods Inc. saw -9.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLO starting from Chubb Thomas Caldecot III, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $28.42 back on Dec 20. After this action, Chubb Thomas Caldecot III now owns 25,051 shares of Flowers Foods Inc., valued at $56,840 using the latest closing price.

Chubb Thomas Caldecot III, the Director of Flowers Foods Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $27.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Chubb Thomas Caldecot III is holding 23,051 shares at $82,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.33 for the present operating margin

+45.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flowers Foods Inc. stands at +4.75. The total capital return value is set at 13.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.91. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO), the company’s capital structure generated 82.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.25. Total debt to assets is 34.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.