First Hawaiian Inc.’s (FHB) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) has seen a 6.72% increase in the past week, with a -16.86% drop in the past month, and a -38.37% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.47% for FHB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.78% for FHB stock, with a simple moving average of -31.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) is above average at 7.76x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.01.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) is $21.67, which is $5.33 above the current market price. The public float for FHB is 126.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FHB on May 22, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

FHB stock's latest price update

First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.42 in relation to its previous close of 17.26. However, the company has experienced a 6.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FHB Trading at -14.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares sank -15.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHB rose by +6.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.35. In addition, First Hawaiian Inc. saw -35.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHB starting from Harrison Robert S, who purchase 23,500 shares at the price of $21.61 back on Mar 16. After this action, Harrison Robert S now owns 350,449 shares of First Hawaiian Inc., valued at $507,786 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHB

Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.