Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.83x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) by analysts is $12.50, which is $7.57 above the current market price. The public float for GSM is 94.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.66% of that float. On May 22, 2023, the average trading volume of GSM was 1.26M shares.

GSM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) has surged by 6.13 when compared to previous closing price of 4.65, but the company has seen a 10.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GSM’s Market Performance

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) has experienced a 10.90% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.49% rise in the past month, and a 13.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.59% for GSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.89% for GSM stock, with a simple moving average of -2.64% for the last 200 days.

GSM Trading at 12.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares surge +21.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSM rose by +10.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.30. In addition, Ferroglobe PLC saw 28.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.95 for the present operating margin

+35.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ferroglobe PLC stands at +16.95. The total capital return value is set at 50.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 51.99. Equity return is now at value 45.10, with 16.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ferroglobe PLC (GSM), the company’s capital structure generated 57.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.49. Total debt to assets is 27.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.