Examining the Volatility of GDS Holdings Limited’s (GDS) Stock

The stock of GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has gone down by -7.61% for the week, with a -33.56% drop in the past month and a -47.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.87% for GDS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.20% for GDS’s stock, with a -43.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GDS is 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for GDS is $176.61, which is $14.63 above the current price. The public float for GDS is 176.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GDS on May 22, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

GDS) stock’s latest price update

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS)’s stock price has soared by 5.42 in relation to previous closing price of 10.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GDS Trading at -31.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.34%, as shares sank -31.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDS fell by -7.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.98. In addition, GDS Holdings Limited saw -48.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.05 for the present operating margin

+18.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for GDS Holdings Limited stands at -15.64. The total capital return value is set at 0.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.44. Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Based on GDS Holdings Limited (GDS), the company’s capital structure generated 185.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.99. Total debt to assets is 59.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.