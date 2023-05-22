Examining the Volatility of Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s (CTKB) Stock

The stock of Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) has gone down by -6.14% for the week, with a -26.23% drop in the past month and a -39.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.26% for CTKB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.82% for CTKB’s stock, with a -41.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CTKB is $14.25, which is $7.22 above the current price. The public float for CTKB is 111.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTKB on May 22, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

CTKB) stock’s latest price update

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB)’s stock price has soared by 5.08 in relation to previous closing price of 6.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CTKB Trading at -26.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTKB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.74%, as shares sank -30.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTKB fell by -6.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.72. In addition, Cytek Biosciences Inc. saw -31.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTKB starting from Yan Ming, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $7.19 back on May 19. After this action, Yan Ming now owns 7,870,258 shares of Cytek Biosciences Inc., valued at $143,800 using the latest closing price.

Jiang Wenbin, the President and CEO of Cytek Biosciences Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $11.55 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Jiang Wenbin is holding 7,664,439 shares at $231,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTKB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.73 for the present operating margin

+61.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytek Biosciences Inc. stands at +1.57. The total capital return value is set at -0.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.60. Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB), the company’s capital structure generated 8.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.77. Total debt to assets is 6.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.