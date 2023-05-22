Examining the Volatility of Barrick Gold Corporation’s (GOLD) Stock

The stock of Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has gone down by -6.88% for the week, with a -6.98% drop in the past month and a 6.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.48% for GOLD.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.43% for GOLD’s stock, with a 4.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) Right Now?

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.79x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GOLD is 0.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GOLD is $23.10, which is $5.32 above the current price. The public float for GOLD is 1.75B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOLD on May 22, 2023 was 17.73M shares.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD)’s stock price has soared by 0.28 in relation to previous closing price of 17.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/22 that Novavax, Lucid, Zoom Video, AMC, Target: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

GOLD Trading at -5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOLD fell by -6.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.23. In addition, Barrick Gold Corporation saw 3.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.55 for the present operating margin

+28.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barrick Gold Corporation stands at +3.91. The total capital return value is set at 8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.52. Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), the company’s capital structure generated 21.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.36. Total debt to assets is 10.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.