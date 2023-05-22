Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ICPT) Stock

The stock of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) has seen a -41.16% decrease in the past week, with a -49.16% drop in the past month, and a -50.28% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.29% for ICPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -40.04% for ICPT stock, with a simple moving average of -39.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ICPT is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ICPT is $21.92, which is $14.03 above than the current price. The public float for ICPT is 40.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.22% of that float. The average trading volume of ICPT on May 22, 2023 was 893.80K shares.

ICPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) has plunged by -28.61 when compared to previous closing price of 13.56, but the company has seen a -41.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ICPT Trading at -38.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.18%, as shares sank -49.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICPT fell by -39.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.94. In addition, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -21.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICPT

Equity return is now at value -812.50, with 39.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.