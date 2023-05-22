Evaluating the Ups and Downs of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s (BBAI) Stock

The stock of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has seen a -7.14% decrease in the past week, with a -24.05% drop in the past month, and a -43.48% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.58% for BBAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.11% for BBAI stock, with a simple moving average of 12.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for BBAI is $5.00, which is $2.79 above than the current price. The public float for BBAI is 19.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.73% of that float. The average trading volume of BBAI on May 22, 2023 was 8.75M shares.

BBAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) has plunged by -8.68 when compared to previous closing price of 2.42, but the company has seen a -7.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BBAI Trading at -10.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.79%, as shares sank -21.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAI fell by -7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.60. In addition, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. saw 228.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBAI starting from BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC, who sale 1,252,677 shares at the price of $2.43 back on May 17. After this action, BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC now owns 107,365,724 shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., valued at $3,044,005 using the latest closing price.

BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC, the Director of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., sale 669,318 shares at $2.41 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC is holding 108,618,401 shares at $1,613,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.37 for the present operating margin

+27.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stands at -78.49. The total capital return value is set at -20.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.53.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In summary, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.