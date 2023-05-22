Evaluating the Impact of 6.42 Increase on Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) Stock

The stock of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has seen a 2.65% increase in the past week, with a 75.76% gain in the past month, and a 32.12% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.53% for AKBA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.07% for AKBA’s stock, with a 110.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) by analysts is $2.00, which is $0.84 above the current market price. The public float for AKBA is 181.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.48% of that float. On May 22, 2023, the average trading volume of AKBA was 1.61M shares.

AKBA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) has increased by 6.42 when compared to last closing price of 1.09.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AKBA Trading at 51.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.92%, as shares surge +75.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKBA rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +197.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9753. In addition, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. saw 101.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKBA starting from Burke Steven Keith, who sale 63,567 shares at the price of $1.07 back on May 16. After this action, Burke Steven Keith now owns 530,487 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., valued at $67,890 using the latest closing price.

Spellman David A, the SVP, CFO and Treasurer of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., sale 63,567 shares at $1.07 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Spellman David A is holding 446,483 shares at $67,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.59 for the present operating margin

+70.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stands at -31.63. The total capital return value is set at -29.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.16. Equity return is now at value -316.90, with -14.20 for asset returns.

Based on Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,683.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.39. Total debt to assets is 44.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,290.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.