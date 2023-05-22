Euronav NV (EURN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EURN is $22.30, which is $6.29 above the current price. EURN currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of EURN on May 22, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

EURN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) has increased by 3.71 when compared to last closing price of 16.17.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EURN’s Market Performance

Euronav NV (EURN) has experienced a 3.39% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.53% drop in the past month, and a 1.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for EURN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.19% for EURN’s stock, with a -1.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EURN Trading at -0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EURN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares sank -0.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EURN rose by +3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.41. In addition, Euronav NV saw -1.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EURN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.45 for the present operating margin

+27.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euronav NV stands at +23.78. The total capital return value is set at 5.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.95.

Based on Euronav NV (EURN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.83. Total debt to assets is 42.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Euronav NV (EURN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.