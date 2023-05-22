EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Stock Sees a5.92 Increase

In the past week, EQRX stock has gone up by 7.19%, with a monthly decline of -0.56% and a quarterly plunge of -20.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.75% for EQRx Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.80% for EQRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -45.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for EQRx Inc. (EQRX) is $2.55, which is $0.76 above the current market price. The public float for EQRX is 411.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.59% of that float. On May 22, 2023, EQRX’s average trading volume was 2.14M shares.

EQRX) stock’s latest price update

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.92 compared to its previous closing price of 1.69. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EQRX Trading at -1.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.77%, as shares sank -3.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQRX rose by +7.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7050. In addition, EQRx Inc. saw -27.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQRX

The total capital return value is set at -24.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.64.

Based on EQRx Inc. (EQRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.28. Total debt to assets is 0.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of EQRx Inc. (EQRX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.