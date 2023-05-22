Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Enovix Corporation (ENVX) is $28.42, which is $17.38 above the current market price. The public float for ENVX is 127.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.10% of that float. On May 22, 2023, ENVX’s average trading volume was 5.80M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

ENVX) stock’s latest price update

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX)’s stock price has soared by 2.63 in relation to previous closing price of 11.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ENVX’s Market Performance

ENVX’s stock has fallen by -6.28% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.87% and a quarterly rise of 50.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.33% for Enovix Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.77% for ENVX’s stock, with a -12.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ENVX Trading at -2.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares sank -10.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENVX fell by -6.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.13. In addition, Enovix Corporation saw -3.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENVX starting from Talluri Rajendra K, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $10.10 back on Apr 27. After this action, Talluri Rajendra K now owns 2,010,000 shares of Enovix Corporation, valued at $50,475 using the latest closing price.

ATKINS BETSY S, the Director of Enovix Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $12.36 during a trade that took place back on Apr 24, which means that ATKINS BETSY S is holding 192,561 shares at $61,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2048.66 for the present operating margin

-274.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enovix Corporation stands at -832.34. The total capital return value is set at -36.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.75. Equity return is now at value -46.10, with -37.20 for asset returns.

Based on Enovix Corporation (ENVX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.26. Total debt to assets is 1.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 246.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Enovix Corporation (ENVX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.