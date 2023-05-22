Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) is 9.49x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ET is 1.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is $17.13, which is $4.31 above the current market price. The public float for ET is 2.48B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.03% of that float. On May 22, 2023, ET’s average trading volume was 11.21M shares.

ET) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) has increased by 0.31 when compared to last closing price of 12.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ET’s Market Performance

Energy Transfer LP (ET) has experienced a 3.57% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.71% rise in the past month, and a -0.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for ET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.46% for ET stock, with a simple moving average of 4.51% for the last 200 days.

ET Trading at 2.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ET rose by +3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.58. In addition, Energy Transfer LP saw 7.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ET starting from WARREN KELCY L, who purchase 1,000,000 shares at the price of $12.49 back on May 15. After this action, WARREN KELCY L now owns 60,078,477 shares of Energy Transfer LP, valued at $12,490,000 using the latest closing price.

WARREN KELCY L, the Executive Chairman of Energy Transfer LP, purchase 500,000 shares at $12.27 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that WARREN KELCY L is holding 59,078,477 shares at $6,135,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.90 for the present operating margin

+10.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Transfer LP stands at +5.29. The total capital return value is set at 8.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.82. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Transfer LP (ET), the company’s capital structure generated 148.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.79. Total debt to assets is 46.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 181.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Energy Transfer LP (ET) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.