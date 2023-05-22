Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) has decreased by -24.70 when compared to last closing price of 5.06.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ELEV is $4.50, which is $1.69 above the current market price. The public float for ELEV is 22.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.65% of that float. The average trading volume for ELEV on May 22, 2023 was 834.18K shares.

ELEV’s Market Performance

ELEV’s stock has seen a 0.79% increase for the week, with a 102.66% rise in the past month and a 266.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.69% for Elevation Oncology Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.26% for ELEV’s stock, with a 165.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ELEV Trading at 52.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.85%, as shares surge +108.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +186.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELEV rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +228.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.46. In addition, Elevation Oncology Inc. saw 301.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELEV starting from venBio Global Strategic Fund I, who sale 702,737 shares at the price of $4.12 back on May 25. After this action, venBio Global Strategic Fund I now owns 1,905,430 shares of Elevation Oncology Inc., valued at $2,897,806 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELEV

The total capital return value is set at -86.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.77.

Based on Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV), the company’s capital structure generated 60.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.51. Total debt to assets is 31.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.51.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.