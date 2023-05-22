Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) has gone down by -6.54% for the week, with a -3.71% drop in the past month and a -18.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.06% for DLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.38% for DLR’s stock, with a -14.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Right Now?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 80.24x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DLR is at 0.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DLR is $115.58, which is $24.58 above the current market price. The public float for DLR is 287.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.42% of that float. The average trading volume for DLR on May 22, 2023 was 2.59M shares.

DLR) stock’s latest price update

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.66 in comparison to its previous close of 94.20, however, the company has experienced a -6.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DLR Trading at -6.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -6.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLR fell by -6.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.64. In addition, Digital Realty Trust Inc. saw -9.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLR starting from MANDEVILLE JEAN F H P, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $97.47 back on May 15. After this action, MANDEVILLE JEAN F H P now owns 10,176 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc., valued at $146,205 using the latest closing price.

Corey Dyer, the EVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER of Digital Realty Trust Inc., sale 4,401 shares at $104.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Corey Dyer is holding 30,026 shares at $458,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.10 for the present operating margin

+23.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stands at +8.05. The total capital return value is set at 1.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.11. Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR), the company’s capital structure generated 102.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.68. Total debt to assets is 43.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.