Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN)’s stock price has soared by 3.83 in relation to previous closing price of 1.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is $2.10, The public float for DNN is 810.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DNN on May 22, 2023 was 4.00M shares.

DNN’s Market Performance

DNN stock saw an increase of -1.68% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.92% and a quarterly increase of -8.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.40% for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.54% for DNN’s stock, with a -6.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DNN Trading at 6.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN fell by -2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0773. In addition, Denison Mines Corp. saw -3.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-205.45 for the present operating margin

-156.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denison Mines Corp. stands at +84.71. The total capital return value is set at -8.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.44. Equity return is now at value -7.00, with -5.80 for asset returns.

Based on Denison Mines Corp. (DNN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.13. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 81.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.