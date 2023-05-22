Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Datadog Inc. (DDOG) by analysts is $98.20, which is $5.24 above the current market price. The public float for DDOG is 263.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.78% of that float. On May 22, 2023, the average trading volume of DDOG was 5.37M shares.

DDOG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) has plunged by -2.59 when compared to previous closing price of 94.54, but the company has seen a 5.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Datadog Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

DDOG’s Market Performance

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has experienced a 5.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 36.47% rise in the past month, and a 15.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.36% for DDOG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.36% for DDOG stock, with a simple moving average of 14.02% for the last 200 days.

DDOG Trading at 29.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +36.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG rose by +5.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.75. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw 25.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from De Madre Armelle, who sale 6,543 shares at the price of $90.00 back on May 17. After this action, De Madre Armelle now owns 109,650 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $588,870 using the latest closing price.

Le-Quoc Alexis, the Chief Technology Officer of Datadog Inc., sale 71,364 shares at $86.26 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Le-Quoc Alexis is holding 288,630 shares at $6,155,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+79.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc. stands at -2.99. The total capital return value is set at -2.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.47. Equity return is now at value -6.20, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Datadog Inc. (DDOG), the company’s capital structure generated 59.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.26. Total debt to assets is 27.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.