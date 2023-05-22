CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) is $10.30, which is $1.56 above the current market price. The public float for CTIC is 125.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTIC on May 22, 2023 was 5.80M shares.

CTIC) stock’s latest price update

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC)’s stock price has dropped by -0.11 in relation to previous closing price of 8.94.

CTIC’s Market Performance

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) has experienced a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 68.49% rise in the past month, and a 67.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for CTIC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 36.67% for CTIC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 61.08% for the last 200 days.

CTIC Trading at 69.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.36%, as shares surge +74.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +100.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTIC rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.73. In addition, CTI BioPharma Corp. saw 48.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTIC starting from Fong James K, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Jan 24. After this action, Fong James K now owns 3,565 shares of CTI BioPharma Corp., valued at $600,000 using the latest closing price.

Craig Adam R, the President and CEO of CTI BioPharma Corp., sale 85,317 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that Craig Adam R is holding 29,440 shares at $511,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-128.82 for the present operating margin

+93.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for CTI BioPharma Corp. stands at -172.37. The total capital return value is set at -87.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -367.75. Equity return is now at value 425.90, with -55.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.