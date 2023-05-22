ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is above average at 8.18x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.32.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ConocoPhillips (COP) is $132.48, which is $29.04 above the current market price. The public float for COP is 1.21B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of COP on May 22, 2023 was 6.47M shares.

COP) stock’s latest price update

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP)’s stock price has increased by 1.85 compared to its previous closing price of 100.74. However, the company has seen a 3.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/11/23 that Biden’s EPA proposes first-ever restrictions on greenhouse gases from power plants

COP’s Market Performance

ConocoPhillips (COP) has seen a 3.19% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.14% decline in the past month and a -0.85% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for COP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.11% for COP stock, with a simple moving average of -6.86% for the last 200 days.

COP Trading at 1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COP rose by +3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.50. In addition, ConocoPhillips saw -12.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COP starting from DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $102.08 back on May 08. After this action, DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY now owns 849 shares of ConocoPhillips, valued at $102,080 using the latest closing price.

WALKER R A, the Director of ConocoPhillips, purchase 4,800 shares at $103.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that WALKER R A is holding 27,600 shares at $494,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.63 for the present operating margin

+37.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for ConocoPhillips stands at +23.69. The total capital return value is set at 39.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.82. Equity return is now at value 32.50, with 17.00 for asset returns.

Based on ConocoPhillips (COP), the company’s capital structure generated 35.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.37. Total debt to assets is 18.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ConocoPhillips (COP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.