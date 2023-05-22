CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY)’s stock price has plunge by 2.52relation to previous closing price of 0.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.75% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) is above average at 2.31x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CNEY is 26.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CNEY on May 22, 2023 was 909.07K shares.

CNEY’s Market Performance

CNEY stock saw an increase of 13.75% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.09% and a quarterly increase of -24.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.39% for CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.95% for CNEY’s stock, with a -78.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNEY Trading at 15.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.35%, as shares surge +11.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNEY rose by +12.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2117. In addition, CN Energy Group. Inc. saw -68.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.94 for the present operating margin

+13.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for CN Energy Group. Inc. stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 1.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.02. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.48. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.