Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.97 in comparison to its previous close of 0.60, however, the company has experienced a -4.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) Right Now?

The public float for CMND is 2.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMND on May 22, 2023 was 1.81M shares.

CMND’s Market Performance

CMND stock saw a decrease of -4.49% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.83% and a quarterly a decrease of -83.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.54% for Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.74% for CMND’s stock, with a -88.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CMND Trading at -53.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.43%, as shares surge +1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMND fell by -4.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5952. In addition, Clearmind Medicine Inc. saw -80.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMND

The total capital return value is set at -510.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -571.69. Equity return is now at value -671.50, with -370.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.