Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The public float for YOU is 73.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YOU on May 22, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU)’s stock price has decreased by -6.31 compared to its previous closing price of 26.93. However, the company has seen a 1.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/16/21 that Nio, Halliburton, Roblox: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

YOU’s Market Performance

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) has seen a 1.70% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.85% gain in the past month and a -13.31% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.67% for YOU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.95% for YOU stock, with a simple moving average of -5.44% for the last 200 days.

YOU Trading at 1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares sank -2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YOU rose by +0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.89. In addition, Clear Secure Inc. saw -7.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YOU starting from Moshkani Seyed Kasra, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $27.29 back on Apr 12. After this action, Moshkani Seyed Kasra now owns 21,894 shares of Clear Secure Inc., valued at $27,290 using the latest closing price.

Moshkani Kasra, the EVP, Operations of Clear Secure Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $26.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Moshkani Kasra is holding 22,894 shares at $26,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YOU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.50 for the present operating margin

+58.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clear Secure Inc. stands at -14.99. The total capital return value is set at -21.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.90. Equity return is now at value -20.70, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Clear Secure Inc. (YOU), the company’s capital structure generated 44.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.89. Total debt to assets is 12.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.