Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for CCO is at 2.51. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CCO is $1.69, which is $0.44 above the current market price. The public float for CCO is 474.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.70% of that float. The average trading volume for CCO on May 22, 2023 was 2.52M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

CCO) stock’s latest price update

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO)’s stock price has soared by 3.31 in relation to previous closing price of 1.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CCO’s Market Performance

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has seen a 15.74% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.04% gain in the past month and a -32.43% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.69% for CCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.82% for CCO’s stock, with a -10.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CCO Trading at 6.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.16%, as shares sank -0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCO rose by +15.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2035. In addition, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. saw 19.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCO starting from ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $1.79 back on Jan 30. After this action, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 55,829,046 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., valued at $897,350 using the latest closing price.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., purchase 500,000 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 55,829,046 shares at $897,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.68 for the present operating margin

+36.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stands at -3.89. The total capital return value is set at 7.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.66. Equity return is now at value 1.20, with -0.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.