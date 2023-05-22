Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX)’s stock price has soared by 8.04 in relation to previous closing price of 1.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) Right Now?

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CMRX is 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CMRX is $7.33, which is $6.59 above the current price. The public float for CMRX is 79.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMRX on May 22, 2023 was 851.82K shares.

CMRX’s Market Performance

CMRX’s stock has seen a 8.04% increase for the week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month and a -26.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.33% for Chimerix Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.70% for CMRX’s stock, with a -32.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CMRX Trading at -0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMRX rose by +8.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1447. In addition, Chimerix Inc. saw -34.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMRX starting from Andriole Michael T., who purchase 51,700 shares at the price of $1.14 back on May 18. After this action, Andriole Michael T. now owns 357,015 shares of Chimerix Inc., valued at $59,150 using the latest closing price.

Sherman Michael A., the Chief Executive Officer of Chimerix Inc., purchase 87,000 shares at $1.12 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Sherman Michael A. is holding 87,000 shares at $97,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.53 for the present operating margin

+98.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chimerix Inc. stands at +509.01. The total capital return value is set at -35.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 104.48. Equity return is now at value 87.90, with 79.30 for asset returns.

Based on Chimerix Inc. (CMRX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.09. Total debt to assets is 1.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.