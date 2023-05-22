ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has gone down by -3.65% for the week, with a -10.50% drop in the past month and a -35.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.95% for CHPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.76% for CHPT’s stock, with a -34.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) is $17.00, which is $9.34 above the current market price. The public float for CHPT is 327.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CHPT on May 22, 2023 was 8.28M shares.

The stock price of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) has dropped by -3.06 compared to previous close of 8.18. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/31/22 that ChargePoint’s Earnings Fell Short. The Stock Is Soaring Anyway.

CHPT Trading at -13.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares sank -10.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHPT fell by -3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.55. In addition, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. saw -16.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHPT starting from Romano Pasquale, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $8.16 back on May 18. After this action, Romano Pasquale now owns 4,148,054 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., valued at $163,210 using the latest closing price.

Romano Pasquale, the President and CEO of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $8.19 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Romano Pasquale is holding 4,148,054 shares at $163,778 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.02 for the present operating margin

+15.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stands at -73.73. The total capital return value is set at -54.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.34. Equity return is now at value -89.00, with -32.80 for asset returns.

Based on ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT), the company’s capital structure generated 89.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.11. Total debt to assets is 28.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.